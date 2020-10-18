Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo State Governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu has set up a committee to receive complains from members of the public on illegal detention, extortion and brutality by officers of the Nigeria Police Force in the state.

Governor Akeredolu said the committee will be headed by a retired Chief Judge and would commence work before the end of the week.

Akeredolu made this known while addressing the protesters calling for an end to SARS in front of the Government House, Alagbaka, Akure.

The Governor gave kudos to the protesters, stating that their struggles have brought an end to SARS in the country.

He urged the protesters to take advantage of the committee by bringing to their notice all complains and issues around police brutality, extortion and harassment.

Governor Akeredolu said “I note your statement that you don’t have problem with SARS in Ondo State. But no doubt, SARS has ended. But whether you have problem with SARS or not, there is no longer SARS in Nigeria. Your struggle has brought an end to SARS and you should give kudos to yourselves.

“Now, when you talk about police brutality it’s something not limited to youths alone. All of us know that several families have experienced this. People have lost their lives, people have lost their limbs. And the Police itself is aware of this.

“So, right from the President to the Vice President, to the Inspector General of Police, all of us held a meeting yesterday at the National Executive Council and we made it clear that there must be a reform of the Nigeria Police. And the pokiu has to be reformed.

“Now, we have to set up a committee here to be headed by a retired Chief Judge so that all your complains will be sent to them. If you have anybody who is under any detention anywhere in the state, you will bring it to the notice of the committee.

“The committee will look at it and ensure that they are released instantly. So, after release, if they are entitled to other compensation, the committee will recommend. The committee will start work next week. I want you to take advantage of that committee. All of us are in support of the struggle.”

Earlier, popular social media influencer and #EndSars Advocate, Yemi Fasipe urged Governor Akeredolu to use his good offices to bring an end to the extortion and harassment by Police Officers particularly at the “Scorpion” and Anti-Cultism” squads in the state.