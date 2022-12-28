From Scholastica Onyeka, Makurdi

Director of the Advocacy For Alleged Witches, (AFAW), a Non Governmental Organisation, NGO, Dr. Leo Igwe, has called on the Benue state government and security agencies working in the state to put an end to witchcraft accusation and witch persecutions in the state.

The AFAW president who called for protection of human rights said such accusations and persecutions go with various degrees of human rights abuses, hence the need to address the menace.

AFAW is an organization and a campaign effort that addresses human rights abuses linked to witchcraft accusations and witch persecution.

Mr Igwe made this call while speaking to our correspondent, in Makurdi, at a seminar, titled “Witch Persecution: Law and Human Rights in Benue State,” which was organized by AFAW.

He stated that the call has become necessary as witchcraft accusations go with grievous human rights abuses like attacks, killings, maiming, torture, lynching, jungle justice and all versions of abuses which are not just against the law but also against principles of human rights.

Igwe who decried at the attitude of the public who take laws into their hands on account of witchcraft allegations, explained that the seminar was organized to sensitize the people against it.

“We want to draw attention to them so that our people will begin to understand that it’s not enough to just have some belief but that when you engage in witchcraft accusation, you are breaking the law.

He noted that ” it is provided for in section 210 of the criminal code applicable in the south and the penal code, section 216. Here, there is prohibition of witchcraft accusation and anyone branding anybody a witch is liable to imprisonment up to two years.

“We want to draw attention to this hoping to restrain the kind of atrocities in mob violence that is often associated with witchcraft accusation and witch persecution.”

Igwe who harped on the need for synergy said the police should work with traditional leaders in communities, human rights institutions, the government, sister security agencies and well-meaning individuals to address the menace in the state.

The Vice Chairperson of the International Federation Of Female lawyers, (FIDA), Benue state chapter, Debbie Amine, while lamenting rampant case of rape said FIDA will continue to uphold its core values of addressing issues peculiar to women and children to protect their rights.

She stressed the need for the accused and accuser to report cases of alleged witches to the necessary authorities pointing out that one who accuses another should have enough evidence before jumping to a conclusion, and have proof of evidence for FIDA to be able to intervene.

The representative of the National Human Rights Commission, (NHRC), Mr. Desmond Chinge, explained that the commission does not look at who is a witch but the accused, stating that even if you are an alleged witch, the government has the right to protect such a person.

While noting that the commission fights for the rights of people, Change said the government has put in place laws to caution against accusing persons of witchcraft.

A humanist and philosopher, James Terungwa, in his paper presentation titled, “There is a Witch in Each and Everyone of us”, x rayed witchcraft in Tiv land which he said had put so much fear in him while growing up.

He lamented the level at which the educated and uneducated see every misfortune or mishap as the handwork of “Mbatsav”( witchcraft).

He lamented that many people have become victims of jungle justice for unverified claims of them being witches, despite the provisions of the law, and called on relevant authorities to address the problem.