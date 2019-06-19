I was surprised that General Abdulsalami Abubakar ignored the message of Almighty God I passed on to him 20 years ago on the state of the nation. This was for him to get the Chief Imams in the Federal Capital Territory (Abuja) and the capital cities of the of the 36 states, to each organize 41 of their clerics to fast and pray for seven days to cleanse the country of the pollution caused by evil forces.

Although I am a Christian and one not known to be a prophet, the front page lead story in the Sunday Tribune of April 18, 1999 should have made General Abubakar to have taken the Lord’s message I conveyed to him seriously. To start with, the newspaper’s report that a three – month – long sacrifices were carried out in Abuja and all the 36 states for General Olusegun Obasanjo, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, to win the presidential election held two months earlier, came out three days after my letter was delivered to him.

The publication therefore provided General Abubakar and his Chief Press Secretary, Haruna Mohammed through whom I passed the letter to him, ample evidence that the country had actually been polluted and who and what caused it. The Lord’s message was that the 41 clerics to be raised by the Chief Imams in Abuja and each of the 36 states should be provided with two cows for the spiritual exercise they were to carry out, slaughtering one on the first day and the other one on the last day.

From the Sunday Tribune’s story General Abubakar would also have seen that the witch – doctors used two cows in each of Abuja and the 36 states, with the exception of Ogun where four were sacrificed being Obasanjo’s state of origin. That the same number of cows used for the former military Head of State was what the Lord ordered to be slaughtered, should have made General Abubakar realize that the sacrifices carried out by the witch – doctors caused the pollution.

Especially when the story of the Sunday Tribune showed that what the fetish – doctors carried out were magical sacrifices as they buried alive all the 76 cows used. Instead of slaughtering them as Christian and Muslim clerics would have done. What’s more, it was reported that when they exhumed the cows two hours later for the rituals they were to perform, they had turned into black carcass.

According to the spokesman of the witch – doctors, contrary to the promise Obasanjo made, he did not refund the one million and five hundred thousand naira their leader borrowed from two banks to buy the 76 cows they used. Neither did he reimburse them for the money they spent traveling to and from Ogbomoso to Abuja and the 36 states’ capitals, nor did he make thanksgiving offerings available to them in cash or kind as he had promised he would do if he won the election.

The shabby way Obasanjo treated the witch – doctors made them place a curse on the country for the rituals they carried out to start causing havoc. As stated in this column last week and in the book I published on His orders in 2004, the Lord told me in April 1999 that since General Abubakar ignored His message that tragedies by way of large – scale destruction and deaths would be the lot of Nigeria and Nigerians for many years. And this is the reason why they have been unending in the last 20 years.

But as a result of my plea penultimate Sunday, the Heavenly Father decided to end our 20 – year – long calamitous experiences if the Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar, the Head of the Muslims in the country, would do His bidding. It is for the monarch to be favourably disposed to His message that instead of me, a Christian, it is a Muslim that He would send to him this week or next week.

The major reason I decided to write this series is for the Sultan to know the cause of the disasters in the country in the last 20 years and why they have been occurring nation – wide, and unprecedentedly have been happening in Abuja and all the 36 states in the federation and the solution to the gargantuan problem.

Of the five people the Ancient of Days had sent me to in the last 26 years; Chief Moshood Abiola in 1993, his wife Kudirat in 1994, General Abubakar in 1999, General Ibrahim Babangida in 2001 and Alhaji Atiku Abubakar in 2017, only Abiola responded positively. And it was because in 1993, when the Most High sent me to him I was 13 years in his employ at Concord Press of Nigeria, where I was a pioneer staff in the company that took off on Saturday, March 1, 1980.

Consequently, Chief Abiola knew I was very spiritual and a man of impeccable integrity and one who is highly trustworthy. This explained why two months after the company was established he made me the Deputy Editor of the Sunday Concord on May 25 in the first promotion he made. In 1984 he elevated me to the position of the weekly’s Editor and as General Editor of Concord publications in 1991 and the company’s Executive Director in charge of States’ Operations from 1991 until my retirement in April 1994.

The confidence Chief Abiola had in me was why he welcomed the Lord’s message I conveyed to him when we were in Akure in January 1993 to see Governor Bamidele Olomilua of Ondo State. The 41 – day fasting and prayer exercise the 41 Muslim clerics God raised for him in Ado – Ekiti in February made him win the primaries of the Social Democratic Party in Jos in March and the presidential poll on June 12.

As I had revealed on a number of occasions in the last nine years, Chief Abiola ran into problem when he failed to meet the deadline of June 14 the Ancient of Days gave him on May 4 for his thanksgiving offering to reach the clerics in Ado – Ekiti. He did so the following day and it was unacceptable to the Most High.

It is also on record that I had written it in this column up to six or more times in the last nine years that the Lord told Dr. Ore (oluwa) Falomo, Chief Abiola’s personal physician that He caused the June 12 election won by his patient to be annulled. This was during a retreat He instructed me to bring him to in Ado – Ekiti on Saturday, September 24, 1994. Falomo had never refuted my story.

So, it was because General Abubakar did not know that I was a servant of the Ancient of Days that made him to have ignored His message I took to him in April 1999. Ditto the refusal of General Babangida in 2001 to contest the 2003 presidential election.

For ten months, December 2017 through September 2018, I sent three messages of the Lord to Alhaji Atiku Abubakar through his wife, Alhaja Titi, on his using the 61 Muslim clerics He was going to raise in Ado – Ekiti to fast for 61 days for him to win this year’s presidential election.

He did not respond until I resorted to writing about it in this column in October, last year. Without Atiku’s carefree attitude, President Muhammadu Buhari and his All Progressives Congress would not have known what was happening and would not have taken steps to thwart him from being declared the winner of the election.

To be continued next Wednesday

NB: The Gasali series is suspended for now. To come is the salutary effect it has had on him and some readers