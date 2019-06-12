I am changing the headline of the series in the last three weeks from OBJ: Buhari or Sultan of Sokoto can end insecurity, doing God’s will, to that used today, because of my discussion with the Heavenly Father on Sunday. And I am writing this because of the readers’ who requested me to take up the issue with the Lord.

So, I have to report the outcome of the assignment and I hope that Sultan Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar will take the message seriously when the person to be sent conveys it to him. It will be done by a colleague of mine who is a Muslim – servant of the Most High and a Ph.D. degree holder in Medical Science.

Because to do otherwise will lead to ceaseless calamities nation – wide including Sokoto State and the capital city that would be worse than what we had witnessed in the last 20 years. In other words, the tragedies that have been happening since 1999 would be a child’s play from the Armageddon to come.

Nigerian leaders should not deceive themselves that the country cannot collapse because God brought us together into a nation for the purpose of leading Africa. It is a fallacy, because the Israelis (Israelites in ancient times) have been the Lord’s most favoured people in the world since creation. But when King Solomon offended Him by worshipping idols (I Kings 11: 1 – 13), did Israel not break into two? That is into the Southern Kingdom and the Northern Kingdom (I Kings 12: 1 – 20).

And in modern times, did countries where, like our own Nigeria, people of different tribes, religions and cultures were forcefully brought together into a nation not break up? This is talking of the Soviet Union, Yugoslavia, Czechoslovakia and others.

It was the tragedies in Sokoto from July last year through January this year that made me make an effort in February to reach out to the Sultan. But a younger journalist who is close to him, declined to convey my message to him. Let alone take to him the book I published in September 2004 on the orders of the Heavenly Father with the title: Nigeria set aside by God for greatness and the untold story of June 12 annulment.

I wanted to send the book to the Sultan so that he would know that the unending tragedies in the last 20 years were caused by the pollution of the country by the rituals performed in November 1998 through February 1999, for General Olusegun Obasanjo to win the presidential election of that month.

And that the calamities would not have been if General Abdulsalami Abubakar, the military Head of State at that time, had not ignored God’s message I conveyed to him in April 1999. This was for him to get the Chief Imams in Abuja and the 36 states’ capitals to each organize 41 Muslim clerics under them to fast for seven days for the well – being of the country when President Olusegun Obasanjo assumed office on May 29.

The attitude of the journalist I wanted to send was how could God tell or make a Christian to convey a message to a great man like the Sultan of Sokoto who is also the head of all the Muslims in Nigeria. He felt it was an abomination. But as I disclosed in last week’s column I made the same point to the Ancient of Days when He sent me to General Abubakar in 1999. And that His reaction was who was I to tell Him what to do, giving me seven days to reach out General Abubakar.

Gasali and God’s curse

In closing the Nurudeen Gasali series I want him and other readers of this column to know that he is a fake member of the Nur – Allah Islamic Centre. And the greatest damage he had done to himself with his abusive phone call and text messages.

I begin with his being a disgrace to the Nur – Allah Islamic Centre. In its publication, the organization says this of itself and members. “We are committed to establishing a balanced community life in its broadest sense, witnessing the eternal wisdom of the Words of God as revealed in the Holy Qur’an and the life – model exemplified by Prophet Muhammad, prayers and peace be on him.

“We will cultivate the patterned growth of human excellence and good character through building valuable relationships with God conscious people of all races, religions and universal creeds.”

In the telephone call he made on February 16 in reaction to my column three days earlier Gasali called me a bastard and rained curses on me that I had to switch the phone off. And all because I wrote the column of February 13 that if Alhaji Atiku Abubakar ignored the message of God I conveyed to him that the Lord would punish him as He did to people in the Holy Book and those He sent me to in Nigeria before him. These were late Chief Moshood Abiola in 1993 and General Ibrahim Babangida in 2001.

See the text message Gasali who is a member of Nur – Allah Islamic Centre sent to me when I refused to pick his call after my nasty experience with him. “Get lost! You think the God that I and other Muslims and Christians worship is like your OBATALA, SANGO, OYA, OSUN and IFA. That Islam and Christianity have not succeeded in liberating you from? Rubbish.

“Latter – day prophet of doom; whose tool of extortion is the dubious use of God’s name, repent and stop your evil wish which has been your hallmark. Come out straight and humbly through me and ask for Atiku’s financial assistance to bail you out of your many problems including mental.”

Given the policy statement of Nur – Allah Islamic Centre to which he belongs, can Gasali be considered a worthy member and good ambassador of the organization and someone from a good home. Rather, is he not a disgrace to the Centre and his family.

As those who have been reading my column since it began on December 19, 2007 or in the last five years know, I am a servant of the Heavenly Father. This is because Dr. Ore Falomo, the personal physician of Chief Moshood Abiola, had never come out to refute my story that the Heavenly Father spoke with him and I on September 24, 1994.

As not only the Lord’s servant, but also one with whom He had a covenant in March 1994, has Gasali not placed God’s curse on himself? This is because of the statement of the Ancient of Days in Genesis 12:3 when He entered into a covenant with Abraham and said: “I will bless those who bless you but I will curse those who curse you.”

