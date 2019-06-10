Similarly, a United Nations report on “Illicit Financial Flows and the Problem of Net Resource Transfers from Africa: 1980-2019” observed that between 1980 and 2009, nothing less than $1.2trillion to $1.4trillion left Africa, and the bulk came from Nigeria. The lost money is half of the current Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of Africa.

Currently, Nigeria is reported to account for about 70 per cent of the estimated $200billion allegedly stolen by African public officials, while some Central Banks of some African countries are alleged to be complicit with the corrupt leaders. A report by Global Financial Integrity Group, based in Washington DC, USA, which recently ranked Nigeria among the ten largest countries in the world for illegal financial flows, also claimed that Nigeria’s banking system accounted for an estimated $854billion illicit financial transfers in Africa between 1971 and 2009. According to the World Bank, Nigeria lost $140billion in illicit financial transfers between 2002 and 2011.

Undoubtedly, illicit financial flows constitute major obstacles to the nation’s economic growth. Therefore, we urge the Federal Government to curb all leakages in the nation’s financial system. The banking sector should work with the government to end illegal financial transfers.