In tackling extreme poverty and other agendas of the SDGs, Africapitalism advocates for entrepreneurship that promises the unique idea of unlocking…

Stanley Ekpa

Will Africa achieve the sustainable development goals by 2030? We are eleven years to the deadline and three years post MDGs, another ambitious global development agenda that promised great prosperity. In Nigeria for instance, in 42 years time and by 2060, Nigeria will be a century old; 30 years before then and by 2030, the United Nations hopes there will be a universal up rise in sustainable development and a resultant global peace. Unfortunately, by 2050, just 10 years to Nigeria’s centenary celebration, Nigeria is predicted to be one of the two countries in the world with the poorest people; and ten years before then, by 2040, Nigeria’s infrastructural deficit will hit $878b. How then, can the SDGs be actualized to end extreme poverty; zero hunger; bring about good health and well-being; create quality education; gender equality; clean water and sanitation; affordable and clean energy; ensure decent work and economic growth; create an enabling country for industry, innovation and infrastructure to thrive; reduced inequality; build sustainable cities and communities; ensure responsible consumption and production; climate action etc as the 17 goals demand.

There are possibilities, challenges and opportunities for the actualization of the SDGs in Nigeria, if only the right things are done by Nigerians. The hope, optimism and opportunities to build a country known for her ‘diversity in inclusive prosperity’ – based on a social approach that believe that no problem, however hopeless it may appear, is really insoluble, if well planned, well financed and well executed, flows from diagnosed hope from other jurisdictions. While pledging $60 billion in aid and loans to Africa, President Xi Jumping debunked the criticism that China was shackling poorer countries with huge debt burdens. To Xi, “the money will be focused on infrastructure to help speed African countries’ development, not on “vanity projects”. International donor institutions and countries are aware that most African governments, NGOs and individuals are busy investing in familiar vanities of yesteryears and recycling old problems for new times – at the 1989 Dar es Salam conference on the Alternative Development Strategies for Africa, scholars were at the realization “that even if all Africa’s external debts are written off today and nothing else is done, the debt crisis will recur in a few years. Africa scholars and others must therefore, mobilize themselves urgently to articulate and implement alternative programmes, strategies and policies for a transformation of all aspects of African economy and society “, that talk ended pretty sweet in Dar es Salaam and very little progress has been made let alone alternative strategies and programmes.