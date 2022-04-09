The recent report that Nigeria reported about 207,000 cases of tuberculosis (TB) in 2021, with children accounting for 12,977 cases, shows that the fight against the scourge should be intensified. The Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, disclosed the figures during the marking of this year’s World Tuberculosis Day (WTD). He also revealed that only 28 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have treatment centres for the management of drug-resistant tuberculosis.

World Tuberculosis Day, which is held annually on March 24, is tailored to raise public awareness about tuberculosis and global efforts to eradicate it. This year’s WTD theme, “Invest to End TB. Save Lives” should be used by governments in endemic countries to step up funding for the eradication of the disease by 2030. According to World Health Organisation (WHO), the theme of the 2022 WTD conveys the urgent need to invest resources to ramp up the fight against TB and achieve commitments to end TB made by global leaders.

The rising number of people with TB, especially among children, in Nigeria is lamentable. Since the drugs for the management of the disease are available and given without cost to the patients, we urge people down with the condition to access treatment at designated government health facilities across the country. We urge the remaining eight states that do not have centres for the management of drug-resistant tuberculosis to establish them without further delay.

Tuberculosis, according to the global health agency, is one of the top 10 causes of death globally. Globally, about 1.5 million people died from TB in 2020. Not less than 10 million people fell ill with TB globally in 2020 worldwide, comprising 5.6 million men, 3.3 women and 1.1 million children. Over 95 per cent of TB cases and deaths occur in developing countries.

Sadly, it has been reported that 30 per cent of all TB deaths occur in Africa. In 2020, the 30 high TB burden countries accounted for 86 per cent of new TB cases. Among them, eight countries account for two thirds of the total, with India leading the count and followed by China, Indonesia, the Philippines, Pakistan, Nigeria, Bangladesh and South Africa. Since Nigeria is among high endemic TB countries, all tiers of government must resolve to commit more funds to wage a frontal war against the scourge. Africa reported 549,000 deaths and 2.5 million cases of TB in 2020.

According to medical experts, TB is caused by bacteria known as mycobacterium tuberculosis that most often affects the lungs. It is spread from person to person through coughing, sneezing or spitting. The symptoms of active TB disease include cough, fever, night sweats and weight loss. Although tuberculosis is a major cause of death globally, it is also curable and preventable. Ending the TB epidemic by 2030 is among the health targets of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

However, the decline in global funding for the disease may likely stall the realisation of the eradication goal, especially in Africa. It has been estimated that as from 2022, about $13 billion will be needed annually for the prevention, diagnosis, treatment and care to achieve the global target agreed at the UN high level-meeting on TB in 2018. Unfortunately, funding for the disease is far short of what is needed in low-and middle-income countries that account for 98 per cent of reported TB cases. For instance, the $5.3 billion or 41 per cent spent on the disease in 2020 was less than half of the total target.

While the WHO Regional Director in Africa, Dr. Matshidiso Moeti, has disclosed that increased investment can be the game changer in the eradication of the disease, the involvement of the private sector in the TB control programme is imperative. We say this because the government cannot do it alone. Therefore, we urge for more private sector participation in the National Strategic Plan (2021-2025) to wage a relentless war against the scourge. States, especially those mostly affected, should show greater commitment, in terms of funding, to the national TB eradication effort.

Government must step up awareness about the disease, preventive measures and how to access treatment. The low awareness about the disease might have been responsible for its spread despite the availability of treatment and care facilities across the country. We call on religious and community leaders to be part of the effort to curb the spread of the disease.