The former British and Commonwealth light heavyweight boxing champion, Peter Oboh has cautioned the General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministries International, Apostle Johnson Suleiman over his recent ‘endless COVID-19’ statement.

Apostle Suleiman has been in the news lately when he said in a viral video that he bought his third private jet during the coronavirus pandemic and therefore “he prayed for COVID-19 not to end”. Though, the pastor has expressed regrets over his statement, it continues to attract backlash from Nigerians.

Reacting to the development, Peter Oboh said Apostle Suleiman could have been under intense pressure before uttering such statement. He, therefore, appealed to Christians and Muslims in the country to come together and pray for him.

“One of us, I mean a minister of God in Nigeria and a good man too may have been under pressure over many issues in his life, being a young man and the General Overseer of a big ministry called Omega Fire Ministries International.

“Even the Bible made it clear that Jesus grew in wisdom and stature, and not just anointing to be able to fulfill his ministry. The pressure from different directions that Apostle Suleiman is facing can drain someone knowingly and unknowingly. As a man of God, you may have people who are meant to be praying for you, but rather choose to bring you down with false allegations,” the pugilist posited.

Oboh, however, cautioned the General Overseer to always weigh his words before speaking. “Apostle Suleiman should always weigh his words before speaking. As a man of God, he should also meditate on his words in his heart before uttering them. He must not fight his accusers physically but put more effort spiritually, with the knowledge of the word of God that says we should cast all our burdens unto Jesus because he cares for us.”

Meanwhile, it has been revealed that the former boxing champion, who is now an Apostle of Christ, spent millions of naira to feed the poor in the Ajegunle area of Lagos during the four-month lockdown.