Elder statesman, Alhaji Tanko Yakasai, has expressed grave concern over the widespread incidents of protests by aggrieved youths across the country, fearing that the continued spread of the demonstrations could result in unforeseen circumstances.

Yakasai, who spoke to Daily Sun in Kano, was disturbed that demonstrations over alleged brutality of SARS had spiked.

The one-time adviser to President Shehu Shagari observed that the demonstrations were becoming similar to the protests in the South-West in 1965, which ultimately led to the first military coup.

He tasked the Federal Government to address complaints of the youths while admitting that the government at the centre was slow in responding to the initial complaints against SARS.

Yakasai said that he had no problem with the military talking tough to the demonstrators as long as they stopped at the level of talking while asserting that he was absolutely opposed to the use of guns on protesters.