Demola Balogun

Thousands of connoisseurs and fun seekers are expected to grace this year’s Beer Carnival scheduled for October 25-27 at Eko Hotels & Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

According to the hotel’s Food & Beverage Manager, Abhilash Cherian, guests will share wild moments with endless toasts and pecks at the pool terrace, as the carnival will raise the bar with a variety of music, dance, comedy, magic display and beer drinking games.

He said: “We have lined up various leisure activities and fun games for beer lovers, guests, families and friends to celebrate and toast their favourite brew at the beer carnival. Our guests and particularly beer lovers have a full schedule of events and activities designed to entertain them, with exquisite dining experience and food pairing including chili hot asun, tasty shawarma, and barbeque chicken etc.

Abhilash further explained that, in order to make drinkers feel pretty good and relaxed, the hotel is parading traditional dancers, beer pong competitions, soccer board matches, while a popular aromatic wine brand and premium imported Cidar will be presented with pomp and applause as innovative specialty style aperitif and everyday drinks at the carnival.