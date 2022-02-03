JOE EFFIONG, UYO

A group operating on the platform of Akwa Ibom State Council of Ministers has accused Gov Udom Emmanuel of lying to the people by claiming that God revealed Mr Umo Eno to him as his successor.

Gov Emmanuel had in Sunday at Government House Uyo, presented the state Commissioner for Lands and Water Resources, Mr Umo Eno to a handful of stakeholders, including the former governor of the state, Obong Victor Attah, as his God anointed successor.

Addressing a press conference in Uyo on Thursday , President of Akwa Ibom Council of Ministers, Apostle Joseph Nyong and Secretary Apostle Elijah Usoh

demanded the immediate withdrawal of such endorsement saying it is bare face lie given credence .

they also stressed that former governor Obong Victor Attah who spearheaded the endorsement was a product of zoning system in 1999 and wondered why the statesman decided to connive with governor Udom Emmanuel to scuttle the same zoning arrangements that enthroned him as governor of the state.

While explaining that by endorsing Umo Eno, Emmanuel never showed equity and fairness, they also stressed that former governor Obong Victor Attah who spearheaded the endorsement was a product of zoning system in 1999 and wondered why the statesman decided to connive with governor Udom Emmanuel to scuttle the same zoning arrangements that enthroned him as governor of the state.

“We also express our disappointment and dissatisfaction at the pivotal role played by the duo of Obong Victor Attah and Oku Ibom Ibibio on the said endorsement . Attah as an elder statesman and a beneficiary of zoning can not blow hot and cold at the same time . ”

“Moreover , the Oku Ibom Ibibio as the custodian of of our traditional institution is expected at all times to be a father to all and maintained neutrality in the political affairs of the state.”

President of the group insisted that Governor Emmanuel’s endorsement amounted to imposition and outsmarting of majority of Akwa Ibom people .

“Such endorsement does not only snack of imposition and direct affront on the political will of majority of Akwa Ibom people but is also clear violation of the long standing and immutable zoning arrangements in the state . ”

He therefore urged governor Emmanuel to search for his successor from Itu- Ibiono Ibom Federal Constituency in the interest of peace , equity and fair play.

“There is no gainsaying the fact that it is only Itu/ Ibiono Ibom Federal Constituency that is yet to produce the governor of all federal constituencies within Uyo Senatorial District . It is therefore equitable and fair that it should be micro zoned to the federal constituency of Itu/Ibiono “.

He observed that Governor Emmanuel and some few individuals under the guise of ” fathers of faith ” claimed that God revealed his choice of successor adding that it was a bare face lie being given credence .

” The God we worship is not an author of confusion not purveyor of crisis and disunity . As a God of orderliness , equity and fairness , it is incongruous and unconscionable for the governor and the so called fathers of faith to use his name to seek validation of an obviously unpopular and unacceptable choice”

The group threatened that if the public discontentment that heralded governor Emmanuel’s endorsement is not well handled , it might degenerate into avoidable crisis in 2923 general election.

The president concluded that the church can not stay aloof as few individuals mortgage the peace and stability of the state adding that the right thing must be done by reversing the imposition of a preferred candidate of the state.

” We want to categorically states here that for the purpose of emphasis that as a church , we will not fold our arms and watch few individuals mortgage the peace and stability enjoyed in the state” he said