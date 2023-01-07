From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso has declared that the outcome of next month’s presidential election will shock prominent Nigerians who are busy endorsing their preferred candidates.

Former president Olusegun Obasanjo and elder statesman, Edwin Clark, are among notable personalities who have publicly endorsed the presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi for the top job.

But Kwankwaso, a former two term governor of Kano State, said the endorsements were inconsequential, noting that the endorsers have lost touch with reality.

The former Minister of Defense spoke during a chat with newsmen in Asaba after his campaign rally in Delta State.

He said the endorsements absolutely nothing, adding that Nigerians were presently in difficult situation and were looking for solutions through credible leadership which be will provide if elected.

“It is inconsequential, it means absolutely nothing. You see people who are really out of touch with the reality on the ground, the young men and women of today are looking for way out, and they have more facts than anybody who is endorsing.

“I am happy to say that I am being endorsed by the masses of this country, and these are the people who are at the grassroots level. And that is why everyday we are on the road, seeing the people, talking to them.

“If you just sit and say you endorsed somebody, it does not work that way, we have passed that level, it is something that belong in the past. Now we have new faces, young men and women who don’t understand or know many people in this country, what they know is that we are in difficulty they are looking for solution.

“Many of our people across the country are now conversant with the candidates, and you cannot sit anywhere and endorse anybody, it is null and void as far as I am concerned.

“Many people including the endorsers are out for shock in 2023 election, many people will be surprised. Many of these people are people in the air who don’t even know what is happening on the ground,” he said.