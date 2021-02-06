From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has said the endorsement of Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala for the job as Director-General of World Trade Organization (WTO) is an important turnaround in the relations between Nigeria, the African continent and the United States under the Joe Biden administration.

He welcomed pronouncement of the Office of the United States Trade Representative signifying withdrawal of the country’s objection to the emergence of Okonjo-Iweala as head of the world trade body.

The statement by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, quoted Buhari as saying: ‘We certainly welcome the decision of the new US administration to remove the last obstacle in the path of Dr Okonjo-Iweala to becoming the first female and the first person of African descent to lead the organization.

‘Nigeria and the entire African continent are happy about this new US position, which signifies a shift and an important turnaround in the relations between our continent and the United States under the Biden administration.

‘Today, we see that the United States stands with Nigeria and Africa with the acceptance of our widely respected citizen, Okonjo-Iweala to lead the WTO. We look forward to working very closely with the new US administration on this and all issues of common interests, especially in such areas as accelerated economic growth, fight against terrorism and deepening progress on development issues.’