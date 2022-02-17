From Joe Effiong, UYo

A former governorship candidate of the defunct Action Congress (AC) in Akwa Ibom State, James Iniama, has said he is not worried by the recent endorsement of one of the aspirants, Umo Eno, by Governor Udom Emmanuel.

Speaking with Daily Sun in Uyo, yesterday, Iniama, now an aspirant on the platform of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), said he is too focused on his aspiration and programmes to waste time and energy worrying about who endorses who in the coming election.

He, however, reasoned that since Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has yet to release its timetable for the 2023 electioneering, the razzmatazz and media blitz employed in the endorsement and subsequent consultations by the endorsed candidate, should be properly taken note of by INEC to determine whether it had breached its rules.

“I am focused on the conviction that I have to aspire to be the governor of Akwa Ibom State. We are looking forward to the party primary whenever INEC announce the timetable. So, for the time being, I am deaf to distractions. I am pursuing the course for which I had told my family members and they had agreed wholeheartedly and my political supporters.

“Don’t forget that INEC hasn’t yet announced the timetable. We should be guided by the timetable. I believe if we are having consultations, it should be at a very quiet level to be in line with rules and regulations.”