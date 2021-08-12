From Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

A human rights organisation, International Society for Civil Liberties and Rule of Law (Intersociety) has expressed happiness over the release of 107 residents of Obigbo in Rivers State, who were arrested and detained by security operatives nine months ago.

The group said that out of 112 residents allegedly detained in Army facilities, five persons lost their lives, while 107 have been released and reunited with their families.

Chairman of Intersociety, Mr. Emeka Umeagbalasi, in a statement, said that their release followed a court bail granted them few weeks ago and perfection of their bail conditions. He said: “The 107 mostly Igbo Christian citizens of Obigbo residency have also successfully rejoined their families and other loved ones over nine months after they were waylaid by soldiers on their way back from work or going to work and other legitimate social activities, and abducted.

“The Nigerian Army had, on October 21, 2020 invaded the Obigbo part of Rivers state, following the State-wide broadcast by Governor Nyesom Wike, who hastily and maliciously accused the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) of masterminding the EndSARS protests in the State, which led to death of dozens of civilians and security personnel and destruction of some public properties.

