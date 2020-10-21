As the protest against police brutality, #EndSARS, turned violent, Lagos government, yesterday, imposed a 24-hour curfew on all parts of the state.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, stated this during a media briefing at Lagos House, Marina, saying nobody, except essential service providers and first responders must be found on the streets.

“Dear Lagosians, I have watched with shock how what began as a peaceful #EndSARS protest has degenerated into a monster that is threatening the well-being of our society.

“Lives and limbs have been lost as criminals and miscreants are now hiding under the umbrella of these protests to unleash mayhem on our state.

“As a government that is alive to its responsibility and has shown a commitment to the movement #EndSARS, we will not watch and allow anarchy in our dear state.

“I, therefore, hereby impose a 24-hour curfew on all parts of the State as from 4pm today, 20th October, 2020. Nobody, except essential service providers and first responders must be found on the streets,” Sanwo-Olu said.

The Governor took the decision following spate of violence across the metropolis, among which was the torching of the Orile Iganmu Divisional Police station by mob pretending to be #EndSARS protesters.

Two persons were reportedly killed in the clash which was sparked following the alleged killing of a youth by a police operative.

The entire state from the mainland to the island, including Iyana Ipaja, Sango, Agege, Ikeja, Alausa, Apapa, Isale and Orile Iganmu were thrown into pandemonium as hoodlum hijacked the 14-day-old protest.

The international route of the Lagos/Badagry expressway became congested as motorists make hurried U-turn while pedestals scampered for safety during the shootout.