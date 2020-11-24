Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, has approved the promotion of 82,779, junior police officers to their next ranks. Force Public Relations Officer, (FPRO), Frank Mba, who made this known, said 16 police officers killed during the #EndSARS protests, got special posthumous promotion while 70 others injured during the violence also benefitted from the largesse.

Mba listed those promoted to include 56,779 sergeants to inspector, 17,569 corporal to sergeants and 8,431 constables to corporal.

He said the promotion was aimed at boosting the morale of personnel and repositioning the Force for greater efficiency.

Adamu, while congratulating the officers, charged them to see their promotion as a mark of additional responsibility and a call to re-dedicate selves to their professional calling.