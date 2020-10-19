Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

No fewer than two persons are feared killed Monday in the rival cult clashes that followed the #EndSARS protest in Benin City, the Edo State capital.

A source told Daily Sun that the figure could be higher than two, as the clashes spread from Okhoro area to Medical Store Road, Eweka and Upper Mission and its environs.

Two rival cult gangs, Aiye and Eiye, had taken advantage of the protest to settle scores.

Several others were said to have also sustained gunshot injuries of varying degrees in the shootings.

It was learnt that one of the victims was shot dead along Eweka road, close to Oronsaye junction.

A source in the area told Daily Sun that one of those injured, who was shot in the arm, was rushed to a nearby medical clinic, but was referred to UBTH.

‘I believe that those killed will be more than two because, till this moment, we still hear gunshots in the neighborhood.

‘I can confirm to you that one of those injured, a young man, was rushed to the clinic along Okhoro road, close to Oransaye junction.

‘We can only pray and hope that the curfew declared by the government will calm the warring cult groups home,’ the source said.

Related: