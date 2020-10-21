Christopher Oji

Two Policemen were beaten to death by protesters who were angry over the killings of #EndSARS protesters at Lekki area of Lagos yesterday.

Four armless bodies of males were also recovered from a canal at Okoya area of Ajegunle.

The Policemen were killed when the protesters attacked the Igando police station.

A witness, John Udoh, said: It was like a drama, when the protesters stormed the Igando police station. The policemen started firing up to scare the protesters away, but the protesters kept advancing until the policemen took to their heels. One of them who was unfortunate as bullets finished from the riffle. Sensing that he was out of bullets, the policeman raised up the gun pretending that he would fire, but he was captured by the angry youths who beat him to death. Another of his colleague was also hit with planks and iron rod. He later died on his way to the hospital.

“The angry youths still set the police station ablaze. They looted the amoury and took police uniforms which they used to be making jest of the police. The protesters moved to Ejigbo Police station, but they were repelled by combined team of policemen and members of the Ooduua People’s Congress (OPC).

Some protesters also burnt the Ajah police station and as the time of filling this report, hoodlums have surrounded the Sogunle Police station.

Meanwhile, a resident of Ajegunle, Mr Mark Chidozie, told Daily Sun that four armless bodies were discovered in the morning.

He said:” The four male bodies were armless. We don’t really know what happened or who killed them. Whether they were killed by vigilance group , ritualists or by angry protesters. Two of the bodies have been identified and taken away by their relatives,but two are still in the canal.