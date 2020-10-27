Lukman Olabiyi, Lagos

Two youth protesters who were active in the #EndSARS protests, Oduala Bolatito Oluwarinu and Temitope Majekodunmi Oluwaseun, have been sworn-in as members of the Lagos Panel of Enquiry and Restitution for Victims of SARS Related Abuses and the Lekki Toll Gate Incident.

Their membership of the panel followed their nomination by youths in an online poll.

To begin the trust process, some of us need to be out there on judicial panels to review every report of human rights violations against @PoliceNG. Several forms are out nominating me to be on those panels. But the decision lies with YOU.#EndSARS — Rinu #EndSARS🔥🔫 (@SavvyRinu) October 24, 2020

They took their oath of office alongside the Zonal Coordinator (South-West Zone) – National Human Rights Commission, Mr Lucas Koyejo.

Oluwarinu, a brand strategist and an advocate for Social Justice, has been at the forefront of the #EndSARS activism.

Oluwaseun, an administrator and transformational leader has been advocating for an end to police brutality in Nigeria.

Good morning. It's not a special day but it's a day to start with getting justice ✊#ENDSARS #EndPoliceBrutalityinNigeria — Temitope Majekodunmi Oanu-Davis (@TemiOanu) October 27, 2020

The nine-member panel was set up by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on October 15 to look into the grievances of the victims of Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) related abuses and Lekki Toll Gate incident

It was scheduled to begin full sitting Monday but could not do so because Oduala and Majekodunmi had yet to be sworn-in as members.

The trio will join the Chairperson of the panel, Justice Doris Okuwobi (retd) and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa on the panel.

Other panellists are Mrs Oluwatoyin Odusanya, Director, Lagos State Directorate of Citizen’s Rights and Ms Patience Udoh, a representative of the civil society groups and Mr Segun Awosanya (Segalink) a human rights activist.

The panel is to sit from 10 am to 4 pm for six months. The designated sitting days are Tuesday, Friday and Saturday at the Lagos Court of Arbitration, No 1A, Remi Oluwode Street, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.

The representatives are tasked with listening to the submissions of survivors, interrogating the accused personnel, determining the veracity of all claims, recommending punishments for the guilty and appropriate compensation for the victims.

