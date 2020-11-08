Okwe Obi, Abuja

No fewer than 20 civil society organizations have endorsed the expulsion of Amnesty International from Nigeria, over its alleged unethical role in the aftermath of #EndSARS protests.

In a statement, entitled: ‘Amnesty International Must Leave Nigeria in the National Interest’, and jointly signed yesterday, by the heads of Action Against Bad Governance (AABAG), Dr Chris Nwabueze; Global Initiative for Peace and Security (GIPES), Hafiz Olugbenga; and Mother’s Alert Initiative (MOAI), Aminu Umar Bida, respectively, they accused the organisation of constantly attacking “critical government institutions.”

Nwabuaze said: “We are therefore alarmed that Amnesty International in its characteristic manner has been subtly fueling acts of violence in Nigeria, capitalizing on the #EndSARS protest to project a disjointed narrative that would further agitate the people towards resorting to acts of violence across Nigeria.

“It is our considered opinion that Amnesty International is indeed acting the script of some very powerful forces that do not mean well for Nigeria hence their constant and despicable regime of falsehood deliberately intended to undermine national security in Nigeria.

“The #EndSARS protest and the attendant mayhem that occurred and the despicable and deliberate refusal by Amnesty International to condemn the wanton looting and arson by thugs and hoodlums is an indication that Amnesty International does not and has never meant well for Nigeria.