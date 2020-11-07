Okwe Obi, Abuja

No fewer than twenty civil society organizations have endorsed the expulsion of Amnesty International from Nigeria, over its alleged unethical role in the aftermath of #EndSARS protests.

In a statement, entitled: ‘ Amnesty International Must Leave Nigeria in the National Interest’, and jointly signed yesterday, by the heads of Action Against Bad Governance (AABAG), Dr Chris Nwabuaze; Global Initiative for Peace and Security (GIPES), Hafiz Olugbenga; and Mother’s Alert Initiative (MOAI), Aminu Umar Bida respectively; they accused the organisation of constantly attacking “ critical government institutions.”

Nwabuaze said: “ We are therefore alarmed that Amnesty International in its characteristics manner has been subtly fueling acts of violence in Nigeria, capitalizing on the EndSARS protest to project a disjointed narrative that would further agitate the people towards resorting to acts of violence across Nigeria.

“It is our considered opinion that Amnesty International is indeed acting the script of some very powerful forces that do not mean well for Nigeria hence their constant and despicable regime of falsehood deliberately intended to undermine National Security in Nigeria.

“The EndSARS protest and the attendant mayhem that occurred and the despicable and deliberate refusal by Amnesty International to condemn the wanton looting and arson by thugs and hoodlums is an indication that Amnesty International does not and has never meant well for Nigeria.

“Amnesty International, in its characteristic manner, has feigned ignorance to the burning down of police units and formations, as well as the burning to ashes of over 30 police officers and not less then 6 soldiers killed in the line of duty across Nigeria.

“Amnesty International has for inexplicable reasons refused to condemn these gory acts because it is part of their overarching objective to see Nigeria disintegrate in fulfilment of the desires of their paymasters.

“We stand resolute in its support for the seven days ultimatum for Amnesty International to leave Nigeria in the interest of peace and tranquillity. This call is indeed for the redemption of the soul of Nigeria from the clutches of those vested interests that are bent to destabilizing Nigeria.

“Our support for the expulsion of Amnesty International from Nigeria is hinged on National Security concerns as there are abounding reasons and pieces of evidence to prove that Amnesty International is up against the continued existence of Nigeria as a country.

“We wish to inform the general public that the continued stay of Amnesty International in Nigeria would ultimately spell doom for the country and hence the need for the relevant authorities to begin the process of seeing that the seven days ultimatum takes effect in the overall interest of the country.

“It is our firm conviction moving forward that Nigerians must not sit and watch how an organization in the likes of Amnesty International truncate our nascent democracy. This would not happen, and Nigerians from all walks of life must stand in defence of our dear country in this critical point of our existence.

We are therefore endorsing the seven days ultimatum that Amnesty International must depart Nigeria without any further delay for Nigeria is not a zoo and a slaughter slab as they so desire hence their nefarious activities.”