Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

A human rights group, International Society for Civil Liberties & Rule of Law (Intersociety) has said that over 200 EndSARS Protesters were killed by security operatives and pro government hoodlums during the protests across the country.

The group said that killings took place between 7th October when the protests started in Lagos and Friday, 23rd October 2020, saying that Military terror were being reported in Abia, Ebonyi and Rivers States and with the latest ‘use of maximum force’ order issued by IGP, Abubakar Adamu which he said would increase death tolls in South-East and South-South states.

The chairman of Intersociety Mr. Emeka Umeagbalasi in a statement said: “general information obtained across the country, Intersociety is estimating credibly that no fewer than 200 defenseless EndSARS protesters were killed by soldiers and police personnel and pro Government hoodlums”.

“The breakdown of the not less than 200 EndSARS protest deaths across the country shows that at least 50 defenseless citizens were killed in different parts of Lagos including Mushin (at least 17 deaths), Lekki (between 15 and 20 deaths), Ikorodu (at least six deaths), Ketu (at least two deaths), Orile (at least three deaths), Alausa, etc.

“The Lagos killings included the 15-20 deaths recorded at Lekki Army shooting of Tuesday night, 20th Oct 2020. A key witness of the killings, Ms Obianuju Catherine Udeh (a.k.a. DJ Switch), had disclosed to the Premium Times that she and her protesting colleagues/survivors “handed over fifteen bodies of the slain protesters to the Army unit commander that killed the protesters and the corpses were taken away by his team”.

“In Southeast, not less than 53 deaths were recorded involving: Abia, at least 20 deaths (i.e. Ariaria/Uratta Junction-seven deaths, SAMEC/Ariaria-one death, Faulks Road-two deaths (a woman and her child), Ngwa Road/Obohia-one death and Azikiwe/Asa Road-two deaths).

“Anambra recorded at least 8 deaths, Enugu 10 deaths (Abakpa-four deaths, Coal Camp 4 deaths and Queens College area 2 deaths), Ebonyi five deaths and Imo ten deaths (Isiala-Mbano-five deaths and Umuna-Orlu-five deaths).

“In South-South, Rivers and Edo topped the list with not less than 25 deaths. Multiple dozens of defenseless citizens, numbering not less than 50 were also reported killed by soldiers and police personnel in Abuja (at least five deaths), FCT, Oyo Ogun, Ondo, Kano, Plateau and others.

“The number of protesters killed by pro Government’s Islamic hoodlums across the North is between 15 and 20. They included four killed at Sabon Gari in Kano and six killed in the Apo Mechanic Village, Abuja, FCT.

While soldiers and police personnel used deadly and excessive force on protesters in different parts of the country, Islamist hoodlums allied with the present Government of Nigeria targeted and attacked the protesters in some parts of Northern Nigeria including Abuja, FCT, Kano and Plateau.

“They also targeted and unleashed violence against properties belonging to protesters and those owned by Christian traders resident in the named areas.

“It is also our gathered information that the violent dimension introduced in the protests was reportedly originally hatched by the Government and its security forces for purpose of discrediting the peaceful protests and prepare grounds for massacring of the defenseless protesters.

“This was further fueled by the shooting to death of between 15 and 20 defenseless citizens at Lekki Tollgate and injuring of multiple dozens as well as the discovery of hoarding of COVID-19 palliatives in several Government Emergency Aid warehouses.

“Food and humanitarian experts told Intersociety that the hoarding was deliberately designed by politicians to use the hoarded items for electioneering after re-bagging and re-branding them” he stated.