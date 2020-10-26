Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

Over 2000 youths Monday stormed the roads and streets of Onitsha commercial hub centre of Anambra State to protest against violence, destruction of property by suspected hoodlums that hijacked the peaceful protest by youths against police brutality in the country.

The protesters with placards with inscription such as “no more destruction of property in Onitsha, hoodlums should leave Onitsha, no more violence protest in Onitsha, we are ready to battle with any hoodlum, we are against destruction of property, crimes in the guise of protest, we need peace in Anambra among others.

They marched from Awka road, through old market road to Main Market and through Iweka road to Upper Iweka to the Borommeo roundabout, saying that enough is enough against the attack of individuals, security agents and destruction of property in the city.

One of the protesters who gave his name as Onochie told Daily Sun that they decided to come to protest and raise awareness against any attempt to cause violence again in guise of EndSARS protest in the city.

“As you have seen these few days that criminals and hoodlums took advantage of the genuine youth protest against police brutality. The hoodlums unlashed mayhem to innocent citizens, stealing, looting and destroying government property.

“We decided that we can not watch criminals to take the town. We are out to battle them, they should come out and face us. They want to destroy the peace already built by the governor since he came on board. Onitsha has been peaceful courtesy of governor Obiano and these criminals wanted to come back through the back door but we shall not allow such to happen, enough is enough” Onochie said.

Another person, Mr. Chidi Ononye said that Onitsha youths were determined to man security in the commercial city to face anybody that will cause mayhem.

“They destroyed Zik bronze statute at DMGS, they burnt police stations and we’re going about robbing traders and residents of their hard earned money and property in broad day light. We can’t watch Onitsha to be destroyed by hoodlums and criminals” he stated.