Tony John, Port Harcourt

Unidentified hoodlums have reportedly razed Police Area Command, Oyigbo, in Oyigbo Local Government Area of Rivers State, with three casualties recorded.

Sources from Oyigbo, headquarters of the LGA, said two police officers were killed in the attack on Tuesday night, with many police officers said to be missing.

Daily Sun gathered that one of the police officers and a driver of an Armoured Personnel Carrier (APC) vehicle, usually stationed at the Area command, was brought out and butchered with a machete by the armed youths.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Another officer, according to sources, was said to have been burnt to death by the hoodlums, while the third officer was stoned to death.

A resident of the area, Bright Ogbomudia, alleged that the arsonists stormed the place at midnight.

Ogbomudia narrated: ‘It started in the midnight of Tuesday when we started hearing gunshots. Bullets were flying from all directions and we took cover because my house was very close to the police station. I overheard them shouting that they were on a revenge mission over the killing of innocent protesters in Lagos

‘They set the armoured police tank in front of the police station with the driver inside ablaze. They shut their way into the station before setting the police station ablaze.

‘One other police officer was also shot dead. We did not sleep at night. All the police officers inside the station, as well as those in the barracks, ran away,’ he said.

Spokesman of the Rivers State Police Command Nnamdi Omoni, a Superintendent of Police (SP), confirmed the attack to reporters in Port Harcourt.

Omoni said: “We are going there now to ascertain what happened.’

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.