Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Violence broke out in areas of Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital, Monday evening when two protesters were reportedly run over and killed by a moving truck in the metropolis.

The incident, reports say, occurred around 7:00 pm at Dallimore/Christ School area, where a truck containing bags of cement had overrun a barricade mounted by #EndSARS protesters, killing two persons on impact.

Following the incident, an irate mob of youth protesters had reportedly chased after the fleeing driver, caught up with the truck, and offloaded its contents before setting it on fire.

According to eyewitnesses, the three trucks were burnt at different locations in the metropolis, two were burnt at Similoluwa area along State Hospital road, while the other one was burnt opposite UNIFOAM building near Mojere market, Adebayo area.

The incident, according to eyewitnesses, triggered the burning of the trucks by the angry youths.