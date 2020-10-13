Two persons were, yesterday, confirmed killed in Lagos while the death toll in Oyo State hit three as the nationwide #EndSARS protest entered its sixth day.

Fellow protesters in Lagos who shared the video of the deceased said medical personnel who were also at the protest tried to save him but he eventually died.

“We just lost a Nigerian to a gunshot, at the Surulere protest. The medical team did their best to keep him alive. The young Nigerian also put up a good fight. Unfortunately, he couldn’t make it” @CourageNgele tweeted.

But police spokesman, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, gave the identity of one of the deceased as Inspector Erin Ayodeji, attached to Surulere Anti-kidnapping Unit, and an unidentified passerby. He said two other inspectors were critically wounded.

Adejobi claimed the unidentified passerby died from a stray bullet from the protesters, while Inspectors Ekei Joshua and Peter Agabi were receiving treatment at Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, Ikeja.

The Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Digital and New Media, Tolu Ogunlesi, has tasked the police to find the killers.

He tweeted: “The police shootings in Lagos this afternoon (at least one person reported dead) are tragic and condemnable. There is no excuse for shooting anything (not to talk of live bullets) at peaceful protesters. The Police MUST find the shooters and make them face justice in full.”

Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, on Sunday banned the SARS following nationwide #EndSARS protest against the police unit for its brutality against youths and extra-judicial killings.

Regardless, protest has continued in Abuja, Lagos, Ogun, Kano, Sokoto, Plateau, Edo, Kwara and Anambra states, as youths appeared unimpressed by the IGP’s pronouncement.

Some of the protesters said President Muhammadu Buhari should commit the pronouncement into an executive order. They also demanded that the president order arrest and prosecution of killer cops.

Meanwhile, Oyo Governor, Seyi Makinde, has directed the police to take the back seat and allow other security agencies takethe frontline in securing lives of protesters, following the rise in death toll of protesters to three.

Two more deaths were recorded during a renewed protest on Sunday, which also culminated in the invasion of the palace of Soun of Ogbomosoland, Oba Jimoh Oyewumi Ajagungbade III. One Isiaka Jimoh had been fell by police bullets on Saturday when protesting stormed Owode Area Command of the state police command.

Daily Sun gathered that the turn of event made Governor Makinde to convene an emergency security meeting with service commanders on Sunday night in Ibadan, where it was agreed that the police should take the back seat, while other security agencies, including a special security outfit of the state – Operation Burst, would take the frontline.

No letup in protest

Various part of Lagos including the highbrow Lekki in the Lagos Island, Surulere and Allen Avenue were shut down, yesterday, as scores of youths continued in the streets protest. Several of them who spoke with Daily Sun insisted that the only way to end it was for President, Muhammadu Buhari to issue an Executive Order scrapping SARS.

Besides, they are also asking for justice for all victims of police brutality and extra-judicial killings.

The protesters stated that IGP’s pronouncement was a mere political statement without legal value. They inisisted that such statements were not new as it was not the first time IGP would make similar statement without effect.

Commuters had a tough time as protesters shut down the Murtala Muhammed International Airport toll gate in Ikeja and Lekki. The demonstrators who converged at the airport from 9.30m and later marched from Computer Village through Ikeja bus stop to the airport obstructed traffic and delayed vehicles from accessing the airport through the plaza.

The protesters numbering over 1,000, blocked motorists trying to access the local and international airports and those going towards Ikeja under bridge, Adeniyi Jones and Ogba. They set up a camp at the Airport Access Plaza and caused gridlock.

Many intended travellers had to find alternative means of transportation.

Sanwo-Olu hails protesters

Addressing protesters at the Lekki Toll Gate, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, assured there would not be instances of police brutality again in the state. He urged the youths to continue to engage the leadership on reforms required to make the police work better.

The protest affected many area in Lagos including Lagos/Ibadan Express way, Lagos State House of Assembly, Lekki Toll Gate, Ikeja, Ikorodu Road, Surulere by Shitta, Airport Road and others

Speaking at the blocked entrance of the Lagos State House of Assembly complex, Nollywood actor, Muyideen Oladapo, popular known as Lala, said what was on ground was beyond IGP’s pronouncement.

He said what the youths wanted to hear was total reformation of the Police being announced by President Buhari.

Another Nollywood actor, Adeniyi Johnson, who also led a group around Ikeja said based on previous experience, they longer trust the government.

A human rights activist and former president of the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), Ikeja branch, Adeshina Ogunlana who was also participating in the protest, also said the citizens no longer trust the government generally and particularly the police again.

Another lawyer, Ife oluwa Duro-Bello, said only Executive Order on scrapping of FSARS can pacify the youths to leave street.

Onitsha youths seek Awkuzu SARS probe

Defiant youths numbering over 300 also blocked the entrance gate of the Onitsha Area Command

Under the aegis of National Youth Council of Nigeria, Ohanaeze Ndigbo youth wing and some young lawyers, the protesters after a rally at the popular DMGS Roundabout proceeded to the Governor’s Lodge, Onitsha chanting songs and bearing placards with different inscriptions: “Wrong is Wrong, No Matter who does it,” “We need Transparency and Accountability,” Using iPhone doesn’t make me a yahoo’ among others.

The youths described Awkuzu SARS as the deadliest in the country and called for probe of all their activities. They also urged government to look into activities of Anti Cult Special Squad, Enugwu Ukwu lamenting how students were being intimidated and denied access to lawyers saying that some have spent years in detention without their cases being tried in the court.

Addressing the protesting youths, Choloma Jack flanked by the Assistant Commissioner of Police in charge of Onitsha Area Command, John Obuagbaka, said the Commissioner of Police, John Abang, will implement to the details all directives of the IGP regarding SARS.

Security beefed up in Osogbo

Security was beefed up around Osun State Secretariat, Osogbo due to protests carried out by some youths against Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) alleged brutality .

Security personnel were seen across some strategic locations at the state secretariat to forestall any form of violence by the protesters.

Many youths were seen carrying placards with different inscriptions on them as they marched from the old Nelson Mandela Freedom Park to Osun State Secretariat, Abere.

The inscriptions read “EndSARS now,’’ “Stop Killing Us,’’ “Enough of the Killings,’’ “We Demand an Executive Order Disbanding Terrorist Squad,’’ among others.

Protest continues in Imo

In Owerri, youths took off from the Imo International Convention Centre where they gathered at about 10 am and marched towards the Government House roundabout which is also a few metres away from the police headquarters.

Most of them were singing and carrying placards with such inscription as “My phone is my privacy, enough is enough’, Reform Nigeria police’, “End police brutality” among others.

Finally, the protesters halted at the Government House roundabout where they were addressed by the Police Public Relation Officer, Orlando Ikeokwu on behalf of the Commissioner of Police, Isaac Akinmoyede.

Ohanaeze vows to resume protest if ban is reversed

The youth wing of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo has vowed to mobilise youths in the South East to resume protest if the SARS ban by the Federal Government is reversed.

In a statement the Igbo youths issued yesterday in Owerri through its National Publicity Secretary, chief Osmond Nkeoma, they also commended the Federal Government and President Buhari for listening to the popular views of the citizens in the country.

In the same vain, the youths have also demanded the dismantling of all police and military checkpoints in the southeast zone.

“The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youths wing worldwide under the able leadership of Ambassador Arthur Uchenna Obiora commends the timely scrapping/banning of the SARS by Mr President, we also wish to thank PMB for having a listening ear and respect for the will of the people and Nigerian youths in particular.”

Arewa group differs

National President, Arewa Youth Consultative Council, Mr. Zaid Ayuba, while condemning the atrocities of SARS called for the redeployment of its personnel to northern Nigeria to fight banditry, killings, rape and other violent crimes.

Speaking on a TV programme monitored in Lagos yesterday, Ayuba called on the government to reorganise and re-modify the disbanded outfit to suit the demand of the time.

“The next line of action is to relocate them to northern Nigeria; we need them in Niger, Maiduguri, Yobe, Katsina, Kaduna. Their numbers can actually go a long way in reducing the daily killings, rape, kidnappings and banditry in the north where you can’t move about freely without panicking,” he said.

Nnewi traders jubilate

Traders jubilated in Nnewi Anambra State over the disbandment of SARS.

Chairman of Fairly Used Motor Parts Dealers Association, Mr Chinedu Enyeribe, Chief Kirian Okafor of Nkwo Nnewi Butchers Association and other traders echoed in unison that the SARS disbandment was long over due.

Enyeribe who recounted his personal encounter with the outlawed security operatives said the aims and objectives for which SARS was created had long been defeated. He raised a poser as to who were the beneficiaries of the disbanded operatives’ “returns” and said that should also be looked into.

Victim of disbanded police unit sends SOS to IGP

A victim of the excesses of disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) in Enugu State, Mr Chinedu Ogbodo, has petitioned the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, to come to his aid and put an end to the continuous detention of his workers by the deadly disbanded unit.

Ogbodo who hails from Amechi Awkunanaw in Enugu South Local Government Area of Enugu State, speaking through his lawyer who signed the petition, Obinna Ugwu, explained how one Inspector Celestine Nyigba, led his men to the project site.

He narrated how in the early hours of Sunday, October 11, at about 4am, Inspector Nyigba led a team of operatives to raid a project site, smashed through the security house and without provocation or any reason, violently pounced on the security guards who had gone in to shield themselves from the rain.

He said the security guards have since been held in the SARS facility, Enugu.

He said one of the unarmed night guards was shot on the legs, while some other sustained various degrees of injuries and were bundled out of the project site like common criminals, even when they were not caught in any violent crime.

“Ogbodo was appointed by his community as the site supervisor for the community’s development project situated in Amechi Awkunanaw. He was entrusted with the responsibility of overseeing the entire work on the site.

“In the discharge of his responsibility, our client secured the services of some night guards from a private security service outfit based in Enugu and headed by one Alhaji Ahmed which security outfit deployed about five (5) of their personnel to the project site equipping them with torchlights, whistles and clubs necessary for the discharge of their duty to guide the site and call attention in the event of any ugly situation.

“According to our Client, when he resumed work at about 9 am of the same day, he discovered to his greatest dismay the overwhelming absence of the night guards which left the store unprotected, thereby occasioning the breaking into the same store with several items such as a high voltage electricity conductor (that is, High Tension cable) worth about Thirty-Three Million (N33,000,000.00) Naira, steel reinforcement rods worth over Seven Million (N7,000,000.00) Naira, Eight Hundred and Fifty (850) bags of cement among other valuables carted away.

“In view of the above therefore, it is our clients’ most humble desire and prayer that you use your good offices to come to his assistance by causing an immediate release of the innocent security guards whose fundamental human rights have been terribly infringed upon for urgent medical attention so as to avoid a possible loss of the lives of innocent Nigerians,” part of the letter read.

Reacting to the development in Enugu Prof Joy Ezeilo, Ffounder, Women Aid Collective (WACOL), Ezeilo, a onetime UN Rapporteur on Human Trafficking described the disbandment as a ‘welcome development’.

She commended the IGP for showing leadership and bowing to the rightful demands of Nigerians especially youth mostly affected by the brutality of FSARS.

She also condemned alleged shooting and killing of protesters of EndSARS adding that it should be thoroughly investigated and perpetrators brought to book.

In his remarks, the President of the Southern Nigeria People Mandate (SNPM), Mr Augustine Chukwudum, said the force had clearly shown that it listened to the people.

He regretted that the outfit had deviated from its original mandate and expectation.

“We call on the Federal Government to put in place mechanism to check police extortion on roads across the country.

“SNPM is optimistic that Nigerians will support the Federal Government mechanism to put an end to issue of illegal tollgate collection all over the country.

“The police authorities should weed out its personnel in the habit of framing up innocent citizens, who do not give in to their bidding.

“SNPM demands that these crimes against law abiding and innocent citizens, done with impunity, should be stopped with immediate effect,’’ he said.

He also called on the I-G to make sure that those disbanded SARS operatives were transferred far away from the former bases.

14 arraigned over alleged killing of Corporal, another

Fourteen persons have been arraigned before an Ughelli Magistrate Court, Delta State, in connection with last Thursday’s #EndSARS protest in the town.

The protest which turned violent led to the alleged killing of a Police Corporal, Stanley Etaga and an unidentified protesters.

Also, a Police Sergeant, Patrick Okuone attached to the Eagle Net Squad of the state command sustained critical injury, just as a police patrol vehicle was damaged.

In suit number MU/193C/2020, six of the accused persons were arraigned on a one-count charge of breach of peace by constituting themselves into nuisance.

The six persons are Precious Mudiaga, Onome Ovie, Ovie Brume, Umukoro Joshua, Duku Evans and Oroghodo Friday.

The other eight were arraigned on a five-count charge bothering on felony and murder in suit number MU/194C/2020.

The eight accused persons include Iboyi Emmanuel, Umukoro Rukevwe, German Oghenekevwe, Moses Eduwekon, Oke John, Ogbonna David, Prosper John and Akpovwigho Eloho.

Prosecutor, Brenda Ejelonu told the court that the offences against the 14 accused persons contravened different sections of the criminal code Cap C21, Vol 1 laws of Delta State of Nigeria.

However, presiding Magistrate, E.A. Odjugo adjourned the case to October 29 for mentioning.

The court granted the first six defendants bail in the sum of N50,000 each with one surety in like sum.

The court ordered the other eight to be remanded at the Federal Custodial Center in Sapele where they would be quarantined for 14 days before being transferred to Warri Correctional Centre pending advice by the Department of Public Prosecution.

Inspector Nyigba didn’t respond to series of calls. Public relations officer of Enugu Police Command, Daniel Ndukwe, Inna conversation with Daily Sun, said he was in a meeting. He pleaded that a message be sent to him.

“I’m in a meeting. You can call me later or send me a message. I’ll respond to the issue. That’s better,” he said.

He did not, however, respond.