Christopher Oji

The Lagos State Police Command yesterday counted its losses after the #EndSARS protest, saying that six policemen and four civilians lost their lives.

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Mr Hakeem Odumosu, who paraded 600 suspected hoodlums arrested during and after the protest at the Command Headquarters, Ikeja, said 38 policemen from various formations/locations within the metropolis were injured.

According to Odumosu, 58 police vehicles were burnt while 13 were vandalized by the hoodlums , adding that 62 vehicles belonging to individuals and those connected with pending cases were burnt and nine vehicles vandalised. Odumosu, said 15 motorcycles and tricycles were burnt while 65 others were vandalised at different locations in the state.

Odumosu who also gave details of public facilities that were either burnt or touched. He listed them to include High Court Complex, Igbosere, Lagos Island; Lagos State DNA and Forensic Centres at Broad street, Lagos Island, Ejigbo LCDA Secretariat, 67 busses at BRT Terminal Iddo, City Hall, Lagos Island, COVID-19 Warehouse at Monkey Village, BRT Terminals at Ojodu and Ikotun, Ajeromi Ifelodun LGA Secretariat, NPA head office, Marina, FRSC/VIO Office at Ojodu where only the vehicles parked outside the main buildings within their compounds were burnt.