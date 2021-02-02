By Romanus Okoye

A 64-year-old widow, Mrs Taiwo Ide- hen, yesterday told the Lagos State Judicial Panel of Enquiry and Restitution for Victims of SARS related abuses and other matters, how two police officers attached to Alagbon Police Station broke her teeth.

The woman alleged that she was invited to the police station when her two sons were arrested and detained over the burial of her husband. She said that when she got to the police station, two police officers, Clement Ogbetu and Inspector Austin manhandled her until she lost her teeth.

According to the woman who showed her broken teeth and blood stained cloths as a result of the bleeding from the broken teeth to the panel, said she was tortured over circum- stances surrounding her husband’s death.