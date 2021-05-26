By Lukman Olabiyi

Lagos State Government has said the actual value of the damage to property in various parastatals aftermath of #EndSARS mayhem were yet to be determined seven months after.

Special Adviser, Parastatals Monitoring Office, Mr. Afolabi Ayantayo, stated this, yesterday, during a press briefing to commemorate the second anniversary of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s-led administration.

Ayantayo said the state was still counting its losses following the unfortunate EndSARS protest and the attendant destruction of public and private property. He said the state suffered heavy damage to critical public property which nearly brought it to a standstill economically.

“The parastatals were not spared, their assets were either stolen or destroyed. To determine the level of the damage of the parastatals, the office carried out on-the- spot assessment of destroyed and stolen assets of parastatals.

“The report of the assessment has been forwarded to Mr. Governor. It is pertinent to mention here that 20 parastatals were affected in varying degrees which include Lekki Concession Company, Motor Vehicle Administration Agency, Lagos State Fire Service, Lagos State Public Works Corporation, Lagos State Material Testing Laboratory, Lagos State Metropolitan Area Transport Authority, Lagos Bus Service Limited, Lagos Television, Lagos Internal Revenue Service, Lagos State Traffic Management Authority,, among others. We are still assessing and compiling the data. The special committee set up by Mr. Governor to come up with total assessment of losses suffered is still working on the total estimate and is yet to submit full report,” Ayantayo said.