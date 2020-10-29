Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Abia state government has given hoodlums who looted items at the Dental Centre and the Primary Health Authority all in Aba during the #EndSARS protest, seven days to return such items.

A statement by the commissioner for Information, Chief John Okiyi-Kalu said that the State Government noted with dismay the destruction and looting of Abia State Dental Center, Aba, and Primary Health Authority office also in Aba, by hoodlums during the protest.

He listed some of the items looted to include vaccines, X-ray machines, sterilizers, air conditioners, fans and other equipment as well as disposables and consumables.

Okiyi-Kalu, while appealing to those who looted the items to return them within seven days, urged them to hand over such items to the relevant offices or to the office of the Special Adviser to the Governor on Health Matters, Mr Joe Chinwendu.

“Kindly note that most of the Primary Health Care and Dental equipment are trackable and will certainly be recovered in due course if not voluntarily returned.

Okiyi-Kalu warned members of the public not to buy or use any of the stolen items or procure such items from unauthorised persons to avoid unpleasant consequences.