Abia State police command have arrested a 70- year old man and 20 other suspects in connection with the killings, looting and burning of property which followed the #EndSARS protest in Aba and Umuahia.

Addressing journalists in Umuahia before parading the suspects, the state commissioner of police, Mrs. Janet Agbede disclosed that the protesters who killed two policemen in the state during the protests, beheaded and burnt one of them to ashes.

The commissioner equally disclosed that while the military and police repelled the hoodlums from attacking the Umuahia Correctional Service Centre, they looted and burnt a building housing a unit of the police at old Zone 6 Annex, Aba.

CP Agbede in given further breakdown of what were destroyed in the state during the protests, said five banks, one high Court, one Magistrate Court and Aba Town Hall and the church inside it were touched.

Also destroyed were Abia State Fire service building at Aba, 102 government and private owned vehicles, street lights in Aba and Umuahia as well as the dislodging of traders at Onions, Yam and Water Melon Markets in Aba.

Agbede said one FNC rifle with 12 rounds of live ammunition was recovered from the home of the 70-year old man she gave the name as Umunna Eze.

The CP who debunked the rumour that Fulani’s were grouping for an attack on Abians, gave other looters one weej to return whatever they looted or face the wrath of the Law.

Okey Sampson, Umuahia