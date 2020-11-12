Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau youths yesterday converged to review the security situation in Plateau after the ENDSARS protests that was hijacked by hoodlums and resolved to embrace peace and unity for the development and growth of the state.

The leadership of different youth groups which includes road transport workers, community youth leaders, security agencies among others sue for peace and resolved to continue to engage government constructively on issues that affect youths in the state.

The event which was put together by Plateau Intelligentsia Development Initiative and Global Peace and Life Rescue Initiative (GOPRI) with a theme Plateau youth dialogue, towards a peaceful and prosperous, aimed at harmonising the views of Plateau youths with regards to insecurity and issues of good governance.

Dr. Daniel Meshak of the Plateau Intelligentsia Development Initiative said the event aimed at bringing young people together to chart a way forward for the growth and development of the state.

Meshak explained that the event also provide a platform for youths to express their views on issues that have over time truncated peaceful coexistence in the state. “As young people, we are here to express ourselves on issues affecting us; this is an opportunity for us to express our views about issues of good governance, peace and what have you. “At the end of this gathering, we will gather our thoughts together and send it to policy makers for necessary action,” he said

The Executive Director of Global Peace and Life Rescue Initiative (GOPRI), Amb. Melvin Ejeh said, the programme was to address issues of insecurity after the ENDSARS protests that was hijacked by hoodlums.