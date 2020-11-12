Gyang Bere, Jos
Plateau youths yesterday converged to review the security situation in Plateau after the ENDSARS protests that was hijacked by hoodlums and resolved to embrace peace and unity for the development and growth of the state.
The leadership of different youth groups which includes road transport workers, community youth leaders, security agencies among others sue for peace and resolved to continue to engage government constructively on issues that affect youths in the state.
The event which was put together by Plateau Intelligentsia Development Initiative and Global Peace and Life Rescue Initiative (GOPRI) with a theme Plateau youth dialogue, towards a peaceful and prosperous, aimed at harmonising the views of Plateau youths with regards to insecurity and issues of good governance.
Dr. Daniel Meshak of the Plateau Intelligentsia Development Initiative said the event aimed at bringing young people together to chart a way forward for the growth and development of the state.
Meshak explained that the event also provide a platform for youths to express their views on issues that have over time truncated peaceful coexistence in the state.
“As young people, we are here to express ourselves on issues affecting us; this is an opportunity for us to express our views about issues of good governance, peace and what have you.
“At the end of this gathering, we will gather our thoughts together and send it to policy makers for necessary action,” he said
The Executive Director of Global Peace and Life Rescue Initiative (GOPRI), Amb. Melvin Ejeh said, the programme was to address issues of insecurity after the ENDSARS protests that was hijacked by hoodlums.
“We should continue to engage government constructively in pursuing demands for good security and good governance. As youths, we have to embrace peace and think of how to participate in decision making through peaceful means, we must not go the way of violence.
“Until Nigeria is peaceful, we can’t get the require leadership that the country need, therefore destroying government and private properties is not the way to go.”
Fromer Director of Research and Documentation, Government House Jos and Senior Lecturer, Centre for Peace and Security Studies, Modibbo Adama University of Technology, Yola, Dr. Chris Kwaja, who spoke “On Governance and peace in Nigeria: Lessons and Priorities Plateau State”, urged government to make good use of youth population in the country for good.
“Over the next 2020 years, Nigeria will experience huge growth in the number of young adults in it’s society. If these young people are healthy, well educated, and find productive employment, the could boost the country’s economy and reinvigorate it culturally and politically. If not, they could be a force for instability and social unrest.”
He said according to report, Nigeria will see growing numbers of restless young people frustrated by lack of opportunity; increased competition for jobs, land , natural resources and political patronage.
Dr. Kingsley Madueke of the University of Jos, who spoke on Understanding the rudiments of peace and social prosperity encouraged government to address issues of insecurity, hungry and unemployment for a prosperous Plateau and Nigeria.
