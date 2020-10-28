Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Minister for Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, Sen. George Akume has charged Benue youths to remain patriotic and contribute their quota to the development of the nation.

Akume gave the charge at a Youth Forum held at his Judges’ Quarters, Makurdi residence yesterday harped on the need for the youths to remain steadfast and not relent in their support for the President Muhammadu Buhari led administration.

While noting that President Buhari mean well for Nigeria as can be seen in many of his youth friendly policies, the former Governor urged the youths to key into the policies of the Federal Government which is youth driven especially in the Agricultural sector.

“We know you have the fundamental right to protest but you must take cognizance of the rights of others. Let no one encourage you to destroy facilities. We are not rich in this State.

“Those who are rich have private jets. Do not make us a laughing stock. As a government, we believe in the sanctity of life and that is why government was careful in responding and swiftly too.

“I want to sincerely appreciate Benue youths for not being violent during the #EndSARS protests. I appeal to you to remain steadfast and support the government to do well”,Sen. Akume passionately appealed.

Those who responded including Emmanuel Akpo (Zone A) and Tony Trigger (Zone C) decried the backwardness of youths in the country and State, noting that they are often times youths are marginalized and neglected along party lines.