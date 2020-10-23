Akwa Ibom State government has vowed to track down all the perpetrators who latched on the #EndSARS peaceful protest to visit Uyo, the state capital, with mayhem, looting and arson on Thursday.

Inspecting public and private property burnt, destroyed and vandalised in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital on Friday, the state Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Comrade Ini Ememobong said such act of violence was alien to the people of the state.

He however admitted that it was impossible for outsiders to have unleashed such mayhem on the state without indigenous collaborators.

“We are saddened by this experience. It is clearly alien to Akwa Ibom people. our position is clear, we cant surrender our state to evil plunder. we must ensure that the perpetrators are brought to book. we condemn this act in totality and trust that God will stand up for Akwa Ibom”. he said

He advised the General Manager, Akwa Ibom Broadcasting Corporation (AKBC), Pastor Anietie Ukpe and other affected persons/offices to take inventory of items destroyed by the hoodlums and communicate same to the state government.

On his part, the DG, Pastor Anietie Ukpe, said that the destruction was an attack on democracy and freedom of information. “You cannot end criminality with criminality”. he said

Ukpe, who conducted the commissioner round the burnt building and four vehicles burnt said the loss was huge. He also regretted the traumatic experience his staff were subjected to, as some of them had to scale the fence for safety..

Other affected buildings and corporate organizations visited by the commissioner include the LG Showroom, Ikot Ekpene Road, where the hoodlums had completely emptied down to the warehouse.

De Choice Mall, Access and Zenith Banks, both on Aka Road; Anchor Insurance House, Wellington Bassey Way were all heavily destroyed and vandalized. At FCMB, Oron Road, the hoodlums carted away an ATM machine.

Meanwhile the Akwa Ibom State government has extended the curfew, which was initially due to expire by noon of 23rd October, 2020 till 7am on Saturday, 24th October , 2020. This curfew has statewide effect.

The decision, according to a statement by the Information Commissioner, Comrade Ini Ememobong is due to developing situations being monitored by the state government and security agencies and the inevitable need to protect citizens and property, based on overriding the public interest,

“Expectedly, there will be a total cessation of movement, except for those on essential duties, who must show a proper identification. All law abiding citizens are advised to remain at home, as security agencies have been briefed to strictly enforce this order”. The Statement read