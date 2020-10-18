Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

Amidst continued protests over SARS and Police reforms in Nigeria, some youths in Anambra State have demanded that the building which housed the headquarters of the Special Anti Robbery Squad, SARS in Anambra State located at Awkauzu should be turned into a national museum.

A public commentator, Chima Christian who made the call in Awka yesterday said Awkuzu SARS is arguably the headquarters of police brutality and extra-judicial killings in Nigeria.

He said the building that housed Awkuzu SARS should not remain a police station again but should be turned around as a memorial in honour of the hundreds, if not thousands of innocent souls that were “wasted.”

While appreciating the efforts of the Government of Anambra State so far in the matter, he said government should immediately initiate protocols to provide an alternate facility for the police formation/unit currently occupying the Awkuzu chamber

“Our next level demands in Anambra include that Awkuzu SARS building be handed over so we can turn it into a museum and a memorabilia.We will hang the pictures of our slain brothers and sisters there. We will light candles for them. They shall no longer be forgotten. Their memories shall no longer be treated as if they never existed.

“Some were unceremoniously buried in unmarked graves. We will give them a beffiting burial at that site and treat their memories with dignity. Tears will pour on that day and families will find closure.The muse um will be there to honour the slain, preserve history and remind future generations of a terror that once was”

“In one of the stories, a mother, having nothing more to give, was made to regularly cook for the officers in exchange that they free her son that was being detained. A son that, unknown to her, has already been killed by the killer officers. And they kept eating the woman’s food knowing fully well that they’ve killed her son. See, the cries emanating from that slaughterhouse is still echoing, both here and in the great beyond” he said.