Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

The traditional rulers in ten communities and youths in Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State stormed the roads and streets for a peaceful demonstration against the destruction of property by hoodlums in the guise of #EndSARS protests in the area.

Also in the protest were Presidents-General of the ten communities that made of the council area who condemned the activities of miscreants who hijacked the good intention of the youths across the country.

The protesters marched from Mr Biggs old road Nkpor, Affia Igwe, Abetete to Ugwuasike Ogidi junction to build materials market to Nkpor flyover and back to Nkpor roundabout and terminated at Idemili North local government, saying that enough is enough against the attack of individuals, security agents and destruction of property in the area.

They ended the peaceful march at the Idemili council headquarters where they paid a solidarity visit to Chairman of the Council Area, Chief Asha Nnabuife, for the burning of Prof Chinua Achebe Library and parts of Agric department of the council by the hoodlums last week Thursday.

While speaking, the traditional ruler of Ogidi, Igwe Alex Onyido condemned the destruction of the only legacy of Prof Achebe who brought fame and respect to the community through his literary works. He said that all the books, computers and all the archives were burnt

He commended State Governor Willie Obiano, youths and the Presidents-General in the communities for the peaceful protest against the hoodlums, urging them not allow such destruction in the future.

Igwe Onyido promised to draw the attention of the Federal Government to the burnt Achebe’s library and urged the government to immortalize Achebe due to his achievement in the country.

In their separate remarks, the President-General of Ogidi community, Chief Chuka Onobogu, President-General of Nkpor community Ogbueshi Innocent Mbagha, and President-General of Ezi-Owelle community Mr Titus Akpudo said that they mobilized the youths for the peaceful protest as a warning to the miscreants to leave the area for their own good or face the wrath of the youths.

They alleged that those who caused the destruction in the area were non-indigene who wanted to set the entire communities on fire in the name of EndSARS but were prevented to some extent.

In his response, the council chairman Chief Nnabuife thanked the traditional rulers, youths and town unions for coming out en masse for the peaceful protest against the destruction of property in the area.

He lauded Governor Obiano for the matured way he handled the crisis that reduced the numbers of causality in the state compared to other states, advising the youths to be law-abiding in carrying their businesses.