From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

In a roundtable discussion, civil societies, journalists, and victims of EndSARS on Wednesday shared their experience of the aftermath of the protest last year.

The programme held at the Aurora event centre, Osogbo, was organized by the Osun Civil Society Movement and the victims, including the state government, narrated their experience.

The Chief Press Secretary to Governor Adegboyega Oyetola, Ismail Omipidan, described the attack on the government as unfortunate and unforgettable.

He debunked the rumour that the convoy of the governor killed the person that reportedly died, saying “if the governor was to use force in that day, it would have been a disaster.

Omipidan who narrated how the governor was attacked when he was addressing the protesters, said the experience was a sad one.

He said the report of the panel of inquiry on police brutality has been submitted expressing hope that it would be fruitful.

Earlier, the keynote speaker, Dr. Omotosho Oluyemi, blamed the protest on bad governance.

Speaking on the theme: “Ending All forms of Brutality Against The People,” called for respect and protection of human right by the security agencies.

The Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Wasiu Ajadosu, said some journalists were attacked during the protest, insisting that the media will not relent in the struggle to strengthen democracy.

Noting that the journalists have the responsibility to hold government accountable as guaranteed by the constitution, Ajadosu condemned frequent attack I’m journalists.

The representative of TUNS holdings, one of the victims, Mr. Lekan Badmus, who said the company owned by the Asiwaju Musulumi of Yorubaland, Alhaji Khamis Tunde Badmus, loss over N200million to the attack.

He condemned the killing of a staff named Olawale who he said was just trying to know the reason for the invasion when he was killed.

Meanwhile, policemen dispersed the factional movement who staged a protest around noon.

A reporter with Daily Post online, Sikiru Obarayese, was brutalized while covering the protest of the factional group.

The police alleged that the reporter was making video recording of Dugbe police station, hence his arrest.

He had been arraigned at the magistrate court before the intervention of the Commissioner of Police, Olawale Olokode, who directed the immediate withdrawal of the charge.

