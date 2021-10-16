From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The National Economic Council (NEC), presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, on Friday advised those planning public protests across the country to mark the anniversary of the #EndSARS, to consider other lawful alternative means of engagement.

In a statement by Senior Special Assistant to the Vice President on Media and Publicity, Laolu Akande, NEC said while appreciating the role of lawful peaceful protests in the advancement of public discourse under democratic governance, urged the organisers to reconsider their plan, expressing fears that because of the current security situation across the country, the protests might be hijacked by armed hoodlums and other opportunistic criminals to cause mayhem at such protest events and venues.

The council pointed out the various actions already taken by Federal and State Governments to address the grievances that led to the 2020 protests, including the disbandment of SARS; broad police reforms; establishment of judicial panels of inquiries to investigate allegations of human rights violations by members of the Nigeria Police Force and other security agencies; recommendations of panels which are already at various stages of implementation, including the setup of Victims Compensation Funds from which several victims have received payments of sums awarded to them by the panels; and prosecution of police personnel indicted by the panels.

“These are commendable actions that ought to be taken to a logical conclusion in a peaceful atmosphere.

“Organisers of the planned protests should explore the various channels of communication with governments at various levels to advance their positions and avert the breakdown of law and order that may result from such public protests,” the statement read.

