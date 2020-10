Jude Chinedu, Enugu

There is palpable tension currently in Enugu as #EndSARS protesters have besieged the Abakpa area of the metropolis.

Banks and filling stations operating in the area are currently under lock as hundreds of angry youths were seen patrolling the streets and chanting anti-SARS slogans.

There is no security presence in the area, although the youths have neither attacked individuals nor destroyed facilities in the area.