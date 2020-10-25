Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Following the violent attacks that have trailed the peaceful EndSARS hash tag protests in Ekiti State, as in other parts of the country, the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the People’s Democratic Party(PDP) in the State have been engaged in a bout of accusations.

The PDP factional group led by Hon. Bisi Kolawole, had accused the Governor of the state, Kayode Fayemi of unleashing armed thugs on the people of the State in a press release on Sunday titled ” PDP accuses Fayemi of unleashing armed thugs on Ekiti people, Says “People Being Attacked Will Defend Themselves If Govt Can’t”

The Party warned that Governor Kayode Fayemi will be held responsible should there be further breakdown of law and order in the State, alleging that “armed thugs sponsored by the governor are now going about attacking people and destroying properties.”

The party also alleged that a guest house owned by a musician and former House of Assembly member, Dayo Akinleye (Dayo Maxima), was invaded Saturday night by armed thugs led by one Marshal, where four persons were abducted and gun shots fired indiscriminately.

The party, in a statement signed by its Publicity Secretary, Raphael Adeyanju, on Sunday in Ado-Ekiti, said “it will get to a point that the people will be forced to defend themselves if government that should protect them was the one unleashing thugs on them and the consequences will not be palatable for anyone.”

The party alleged it was more worrisome that the police were acting in support of the thugs adding that “up till now, the four people abducted by the thugs at and were dumped at the Police Headquarters in Ado-Ekiti after they had been taken to the Government House where they were assaulted, are now being detained like criminals while nothing has been done to apprehend the thugs who attacked them.”

The Party also alleged that the same thugs were the ones who shot dead one Prince Sunday Ogunleye, at Oke Ureje area of Ado-Ekiti on Tuesday.

It further alleged that the thugs, who moved round Ado-Ekiti on Tuesday, in a branded bus owned by a former APC governorship aspirant, Engr Kayode Ojo, fired the shot that killed Sunday Ogunleye, a native of Odo Ayedun Ekiti, in Ikole Local Government Area of the state.

“The armed thugs that invaded GNN Guest House at Jimoh Aliu Street, Adebayo in Ado-Ekiti, owned by Dayo Maxima, are known to belong to what they termed ‘Team Ekiti.’

“They are known boys of the notorious Rotimi Olanbiwonnu (Mentilo), who is an appointee of Governor Fayemi.

“The police must therefore bring these people to face the law, otherwise, those being attacked might be forced to begin to defend themselves.”

In a swift response, the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, accused the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) of engaging in subversive activities in the state in a press release on Sunday titled ” Ekiti APC accuse PDP of subversive activities