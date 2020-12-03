From Joseph Inokotong, Abuja

The Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Adesoji Aregbesola today began Stakeholders’ Engagement Meeting with different Stakeholders in Osun State.

As part of the stakeholders’ meeting, the Minister and his entourage paid a courtesy call on an elder statesman, Chief Bisi Akande alongside with the Executive Governor of Osun State, Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola in Ila Orangu.

The meeting is in compliance with Presidential directive, that all members of the Federal Executive Council (FEC), should travel to their respective states to hold consultative meetings and engagements with relevant stakeholders in order to ensure that a repeat of the #ENDSARS protest that rocked most cities in the country including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja, including other breach of security does not occur again.

In a statement issued Thursday, Mohammed Manga, Director (Press & Public Relations) said during the courtesy visit, Chief Akande advised the entourage on #ENDSARS, insecurity and other issues.

