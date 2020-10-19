Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu has appealed to Nigeria youths to allow the Federal Government to address their demands expressed through the nationwide #EndSARS.

Bagudu, who stated this during his interaction with representatives of the Coalition of Northern Groups who paid him a courtesy visit at Government House, Birnin Kebbi, said the Federal Government are determined to roll out various programmes to empower youths in the country.

The Coalition of Northern Groups under the leadership of Ibrahim Muhammed held a rally in Birnin Kebbi, the State capital, to appreciate the response of the Federal Government to mass protests against police abuses and misconduct.

Governor Bagudu, addressing the youths, lauded the group for peacefully protesting in support of the actions by the Federal Government, contrary to those protesting against every step taken by the Nigerian security forces, especially the police.

The Governor was also excited that the CNG supports the good intentions of the Nigeria Police Force in tackling the various security challenges in the country.

He assured that more effort will be taken to further protect the lives and property of Nigerians by the government and security agencies.

Governor Bagudu also disclosed that the #EndSARS protests and the issues, therein, were on the front burner during the recent Nigerian Governors’ Forum and National Economic Council meetings.

He quoted the Lagos State Governor as telling the two meetings that President Muhammadu Buhari has approved all the five demands of the protesters.

‘The Lagos Governor was expectant that frayed nerves will be calmed upon intimating the protesters about the development,’ Bagudu said.

Bagudu, however, regretted the loss of lives and property as a result of the mass protests, while condemning the attack on his Osun State counterpart, Governor Gboyega Oyetola.

The Kebbi Governor described young people as the beacons of hope of the country, and they should not disappoint the country.

He assured the youth groups that his administration would continue to offer more opportunities for them as well as inform and mobilise them to benefit from the Federal Government’s social investment, skill acquisition and employment opportunities.

The Governor directed for further meetings between government officials and the leadership of the Coalition in order to brainstorm and proffer solutions to the issues raised.

In his remarks, the leader of the Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG), in Kebbi State, Ibrahim Muhammed, said the Coalition supports all the measures so far taken by the Federal Government to address the issues raised by the #EndSARS protesters.

These measures, according to the group, include the disbandment of SARS, as well as the formation of the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT), to fill the void created by the disbandment of SARS.

He explained that the Coalition held a peaceful protest last Thursday, in Birnin Kebbi, to voice its support.