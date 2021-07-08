From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Bayelsa State Judicial Panel of Inquiry on police brutality and other related offences has awarded a total of N21 billion to victims of extra-judicial killings perpetrated by the police and other security agents in the state.

The panel also recommended eleven police officers for prosecution, one for dismissal, and four for demotion, while eight cases were struck out and two adjourned.

The Chairman of the Panel, Justice Young Ogola(retd), who stated this while submitting its final report to the Bayelsa State Government, disclosed that 50 petitions were received by the panel.

According to him, 40 cases were fully determined and the N21 billion included compensation for communities razed down by the Nigerian Army.

Governor Douye Diri while receiving the report thanked the Committee and promised to set up a White paper committee to look into the report with a view to implementing its recommendations.

The governor, who was represented by his Deputy, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, noted that Government would look for ways to bring relief to the victims and families within available resources.

According to him, although no amount of compensation could bring back the deceased, but would only assist in ameliorating the suffering of the victims and families caused by the excesses of misguided security agents.

While acknowledging the enormous task of the security agencies to secure lives and property, Governor Diri called on security personnel to enforce the law within the confines of the law.

‘The panel was set up to get to the root of injustice, violation of human rights and the best way with which police and other security agencies in the country will discharge their duties professionally with a human face.

‘The issues you have raised will be looked into. The N21 billion awarded is appropriate, but for the security agencies to pay is another thing. We will within the limits of available resources and procedures see how these victims will get a reprieve.

‘Compensation cannot bring back the lives lost, but it will assuage and remediate the pain and sufferings of victims and those affected by the actions of security agencies.

‘While the law enforcement agencies have every day to protect lives and property, they also have a duty to do that within the confines of responsibility and protection of human rights of all citizens,’ he said.

