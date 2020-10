Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammad Buhari on Tuesday met with the Minister of Defense, Major General Bashir Magashi, and the Chief of Defense Staff, General Gabriel Olonisakin, at the State House.

Although there was no official information confirming the agenda of the meeting, as at the time of filing this report, sources within the Statement House, suggested it was all in the bid to tame the escalating violence trailing the #EndSARS protests.