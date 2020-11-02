Jude Chinedu, Enugu, Paul Osuyi, Asaba, Gyang Bere, Jos and Felix Ikem, Nsukka

Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry, Enugu, Nigeria (AMEN), Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka, has lashed out at President Muhammadu Buhari for failing to address the nation’s numerous challenges which resulted in the nationwide #EndSARS protests.

Mbaka, who was addressing congregants at this year’s All Saint’s Mass in Enugu also alleged that several protesters in Enugu State were killed by security agencies and their bodies thrown into the Onyeama Valley.

He said that Nigerians were in deep pain and “(President) Buhari, who could have been a solution to this, succeeded in encircling himself with criminals and hooligans, people who do not just tell him lies, but rather, they magnify lies – lies with NAFDAC number – and feed him!”

“Our leaders seem to be reaping the seeds that they had planted. When somebody that you had not given job comes out to say that he is hungry and angry, it was you that attracted such protest in the first place. Do you know how many youths that have died due to hunger?

“The present government needs to apologise and they should also apologise for the errors of past governments. It is not a case of #EndSARS or Biafra. God is telling these leaders today that they are wicked maggots, wicked hooligans and that they should know that this world is not our home. They should understand this fact.

“And those who say they do not want to be misunderstood, and so, they do not want to join Fr. Mbaka to talk, the fact is that even if you refuse to talk and lock yourself up for 100 years so that that they will not say that you are fighting government, one day, you must still die. Nobody is fighting any government, we are fighting bad governance.

“Few days ago, at Miliken Hill, after New Market (in Enugu), people discovered corpses of those that were shot and killed during the recent protest. They dumped people’s corpses there, while families of those young men and women continued searching for them.

“Our leaders are evil; they need a man under anointing to tell them that if they do not repent, the way that the corpses of our young men were thrown into the valleys of Ugwu Onyeama at the Miliken Hill, one day, their bodies will be there too!

“The protest that the youths embarked on recently is what is called life of martyrdom. Some people have to suffer to change the country. If you suffer to bring about change, wellness and godliness to a country, you are on the course of becoming a saint.

“That is why I am telling you that Nigeria can never be the same again. Whether you choose to misunderstand me or not is not my worry; that is your headache. Did you expect these young men to keep watching the country being swindled and looted dry by the so-called leaders?

“Some of the young men, who are now fast getting old, had started working for the criminals in authority, hooligans in power, since they were very young. I know that by the time some of the leaders listen to this message, they will begin to attack Fr Mbaka. But that is their headache, not mine. One day, enough will be enough…”

Mbaka also alleged that many youths were being detained in various correctional centres across the state and the country, declaring that it is Nigerian leaders that should be in such custody, “ not those Biafra boys. They should not touch any of those Biafra boys.”

Police Public Relations Officer in Enugu, Daniel Ndukwe, has, however, denied knowledge of Mbaka’s allegation that several bodies of #EndSARS protesters were dumped in Onyeama Valley, Milliken Hill.

“I don’t know. Fr Mbaka said that? I do not attend his church, so, I wouldn’t know. Thank you,” he said.