Private sector-led organisation, the Coalition against COVID-19 (CACOVID), has announced that it will rehabilitate all 44 damaged police stations nationwide in a bid to restore provision of security in affected police stations.

This is even as the coalition group said it is committed to providing N100 billion to procure equipment and gadgets for the Nigerian police over the next two years as its contribution to fully modernise the Nigerian police.

The Co-Chair, CACOVID and Governor, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, disclosed this to newsmen in a briefing in Lagos yesterday.

Emefiele, while speaking in the company of President, Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote; Chairman, United Bank for Africa (UBA Plc), Tony Elumelu and the Chief Executive Officer, Access Bank, Herbert Wigwe, said, the decision by the coalition group came as a result of the aftermath of the ENDSARS protest that took place in several parts of the country in October 2020, which led to the vandalisation of private and public assets which include business houses, shopping malls, banks and police stations.

He said the Bankers Committee and critical stakeholders under the aegis of the CACOVID alliance had held a series of meetings towards supporting the government’s effort in rebuilding confidence in the economy.

He disclosed that some of the measures agreed on include extension of relief packages by banks through concessionary loans to affected businesses and firms to ensure they rebuild and continue to conduct their business activities.

“CACOVID has fully committed to rehabilitating all 44 damaged police stations nationwide in a bid to restore provision of security in affected police stations. Also, CACOVID has also committed to providing N100 billion to procure equipment and gadgets for the Nigerian police over the next two years as its contribution to fully modernise the Nigerian police.