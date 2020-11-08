Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, Anambra Chapter has called for total end of all forms of hostilities and killings associated with #EndSARS protests across the country.

CAN Chairman in Anambra State, Rev. Dr Ndubisi John who made the appeal in Onitsha yesterday also advised Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State to ensure that normalcy returns to Obigbo, Rivers State.

Rev. Ndubisi who advised Governor Wike to handle the situation at Obigbo carefully reminded the governor to see his position as the chief shepherd of all in the state even as he condemned the alleged shooting of citizens in the town

The cleric, however, cautioned the youths to listen to the advice of their elders and religious leaders, noting that religious leaders and the elders would not give them destructive advice.

“Youths should put down matchets and come to the roundtable so that we can discuss and know how to manage the issue. I was told that it was because of IPOB activities in Obigbo and Rivers State in general that informed the government action. I wouldn’t say that it is not true that there is a group called IPOB but everybody in Igbo land is not a member of IPOB.