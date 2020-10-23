The Centre for Peace and Conflict Resolution (CPCR) has absolved Nigerian Army of any involvement in the Tuesday night shooting at peaceful protesters in the Lekki axis of Lagos State

Peaceful protesters gathering at the Lekki Toll Gates in furtherance of the lingering EndSARS protests across the country, we’re sprayed with bullets, leading to 49 death ( unconfirmed ), while several others were injured.

CPCR, while condemning the dastardly act described the incident as a mob attack, clouded in political meandering, skewed to a game of wits by political rivals trying to outsmart one another, clinging on current unrest.

The group is of the opinion that the Nigerian Army personnel drafted to maintain order among the protesting youths, couldn’t have resort to such unbridled action on armless citizens in view of their background training.

Spokesperson of CPCR, Austin Alu, stated that fifth columnist started the journey to bastardise the genuine intent of the protesters by first infiltrating their ranks to give them a bad name before heading for the jugular.

He noted with regrets that some politicians are using the tense state of the country to score cheap political goals

Alu reiterated that the military should be absorbed from the killings noted that ” the Army, being a discipline force, couldn’t have degenerated to such barbarism few after the president, Muhammadu Buhari, justified the staging of peaceful protests to press home agitations.

The group therefore call for an independent and unfettered investigation into the killings and the award of appropriate punishment for culprits