From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

An appeal has gone out to Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde for educational support in form of scholarships for children of policemen killed during the #EndSARS violence in October 2020 in Ibadan, the state capital.

The appeal was made by the children of the deceased policemen during an encounter with reporters on Wednesday.

According to them, Governor Makinde had, after the demise of their fathers, promised to care for the children of five policemen killed by #EndSARS rioters.

The five murdered policemen were James Akanmu, Rotimi Oladele, Adegoke Ajibola, Alidu Yusuf Wada and Mr Peter Agunbiade.

Kehinde Agunbiade, the 12-year-old daughter of a police inspector killed at Ojoo, lamented that their mothers have withdrawn them from schools because they could not afford to pay their school fees.

I am on my knees as I speak. Governor Seyi Makinde should consider our future as very important. We don’t need cash but we need education. He should give us scholarships,’ she said.

‘Since the gruesome murders of our fathers, it has been very hard for our mothers to feed us, let alone sending us to school. My father was running his Masters Degree when he met his untimely death.

‘He told us that he was going to give us education to masters level before we all get married but he could not do it because of his death.’

Speaking on behalf of their mothers, the wife of Rotimi Oladele, Feranmi Oladele, said: ‘My husband was about to equip my shop before he died. I don’t have money and I don’t know how to care for my children. I need government to help us support our children. Their education is very important. We need help.’